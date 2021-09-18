Warner Bros. is revisiting one of its most enduring 1980s cult hits for a new reboot “The Lost Boys”.

In the original, a pair of teenagers (Corey Haim and Corey Feldman) fell in with a vampire biker gang under the control of a charismatic leader (Kiefer Sutherland).

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has cast Noah Jupe (“A Quiet Place”, “Honey Boy”) and Jaeden Martell (“It”, “Knives Out”), presumably in the roles originated by the two Coreys.

The upcoming film, notes THR, will be co-directed by Jonathan Entwistle (exec producer of “I Am Not Okay with This” and “The End of the F**king World”) amd Randy McKinnon, who is reportedly working on adapting DC “Static Shock” for Warner Bros.

Back in 2016, Deadline reported that “Veronica Mars” creator Rob Thomas was exploring rebooting the “Lost Boys” franchise as an anthology-style TV series that would follow the immortal teen vampires over the course of seven decades, with each season set in a different decade as the vampire protagonists remain the same age as the world changes around them.

However, a 2020 report in CinemaBlend indicated the project had a stake driven through its heart after two pilots, a complete conceptual overhaul and multiple rewrites failed to secure the “Lost Boys” series a pickup order.