Despite being one of the world’s most recognizable stars, Jennifer Lopez is admitting she’s never felt accepted by Hollywood.

That’s the revelation that the “Hustlers” star shares in a new video promoting her JLo beauty line’s participation in Sephora’s “We Belong” campaign, taking place during National Hispanic American Heritage Month.

“I think for me… I know it’s so important for all of us to feel like we belong,” she says in the video.

“Um… and like most people there’s so many times in your life where you feel like an outsider. I feel like that in Hollywood sometimes,” she continued.

“I still feel that way,” Lopez admitted. “But the truth is, you just need your little tribe.”

As she explains, it’s far more important to accept oneself.

“I believe we all have this limitless power inside us that makes us unstoppable,” she added. “I worked really hard to get where I am today, and I’ve learned that the only way to truly feel beautiful is to love and accept yourself fully for who you are.”