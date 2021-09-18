Jennifer Aniston knows a thing or two about working a job that’s a joke.

The actress, 52, appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday night and revealed a little-known gig she once held down — albeit briefly — before making it big on the hit 90s sitcom, “Friends.”

“I was a bike messenger for a day in New York City,” Aniston told Fallon.

“I worked at an advertising agency after school. My mom actually worked there. So to make extra money, I would do odd jobs. And one day their bike messenger just didn’t show up.”

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Shuts Down Memoir Rumours, Says ‘Never Say Never’ To Daytime Talk Show

When asked by the staff whether she could ride a bike, Aniston replied that she could. But she was unprepared for what awaited her as she attempted to navigate the streets of New York.

“Now mind you, in Central Park I can ride a bike, I mean, with soft areas to land,” she said. “But so I just boldly said yes and they gave me this bag, and they put all these cylinders in this bag.”

“In my brain, I don’t know how I survived the day, because it was — to be on Fifth Avenue with traffic, and all that I was holding,” she recounted. “I think I might have gotten into a cab just to finish the day.”

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Spills On What Filming The ‘Friends’ Reunion Was Really Like

Laughing, Fallon responded, “You made sure [the packages] got there, that’s all that matters.”

“I don’t know what happened to the bike,” Aniston said. “It’s all a blur.”

Aniston and Fallon also shared a little known fact about their early careers: they worked together on a local news show in Montana called, “This Just In” (wink). Fallon shared some of their old clips, which you can watch, below.