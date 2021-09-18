Amy Adams has been revisiting a blast from the past, and she was happy to discuss it during her Friday appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

Adams is currently in the midst of filming a sequel to her 2007 hit “Enchanted”, in which she plays an animated Disney princess who comes to life in modern-day New York City.

According to Adams, the new film features even more musical numbers than the first film; in fact, she admitted, she found herself doing “a lot more singing and a lot more dancing, which was humbling.”

The new film, titled “Disenchanted”, takes place 15 years after the original, something that really hit home for Adams during those musical numbers.

“The last time I really danced as much as I’m required to dance in this, I was in my 20s and now I’m not in my 20s,” she explained. “It feels different in your 40s. In my heart, I look like I’m in my 20s when I’m dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, ‘Whoa, that’s not the same.'”

With Patrick Dempsey reprising his role as her husband Robert, the couple and his daughter — now a teenager — settle into a new home in the suburbs. Other returning cast from the original include Idina Menzel and James Marsden.

Meanwhile, Maya Rudolph is joining the franchise as a new villain. “She plays the baddie, so we get to have a lot of fun together,” Adams said.

Look for “Disenchanted” to debut sometime next year on Disney+.