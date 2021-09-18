It looks like Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend fear the Arianators.

On “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Friday, Clarkson spoke with her fellow “The Voice” coach Ariana Grande about how the other coaches feel about her joining the show for Season 21.

“Blake and John, they are terrified of you,” Clarkson, 39, told Grande, 28. After playing a clip of Shelton unconvincingly denying that he is afraid of Ariana’s die-hard fans (who call themselves Arianators), Clarkson turned to her in-studio audience, saying, “[Blake] is so afraid of Ariana’s fan base.”

RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Sneak Peek: Watch Ariana Grande’s First Chair Turn Of Season 21! (Exclusive)

Clarkson went on to say that she and the other coaches feel they “have no chance” of winning against Grande. But Ari wasn’t having it.

“I don’t know that that’s true,” Grande said. “I really do no think that’s true.”

“But, like, you’re a huge star!” Clarkson interjected. “Newsflash!” To which a stunned Grande responded, “What are you talking about, Kelly Clarkson?!”

RELATED: Ariana Grande Arrives On ‘The Voice’ In First-Look Preview

While the original American Idol herself is well aware of Grande’s current superstar status, she was not aware that Grande made her start on Broadway. During a press junket with PEOPLE, Clarkson was shocked to learn about Grande’s early career, asking her, “How did I just find this out?!”

After thinking on it for a quick moment, Clarkson said that it did make sense because Grande “does care about your technique and keeping your voice healthy.” She added, “I feel like I should go to Ariana Grande for vocal [tips].”

In addition to appearing alongside one another as coaches on “The Voice”, the pair will be combining the power of their voices when the show debuts its 21st season on Monday, performing a duet of Aretha Franklin’s iconic song, “Respect.”

Tune in to “The Voice” on NBC on Monday at 8/7c to watch Ariana and Kelly belt it out.