Jada Pinkett Smith rolled right into her 50th birthday.

The actress and “Red Table Talk” host celebrated the big 5-0 with a lavish rollerskating party Friday night. Pinkett Smith posted photos and videos of the birthday bash on her Instagram story on Saturday. “I rolled into 50 like…” she captioned one of her Instagram story videos, showing her in a yellow sweatsuit vibing to music in front of a giant neon sign that read, “Jada’s Roller Rink.”

In another video showing her skating outside at night, she wrote, “I got to skate with Mother Moon last night for the first time in my life.”

Hubby Will Smith, son Jaden Smith and step-son Trey Smith were all in attendance along with Jordyn Woods, Lauren London and more. Jada’s daughter Willow Smith couldn’t attend as she was in Las Vegas performing at the Life Is Beautiful Festival.

Pinkett Smith’s birthday is also going to be celebrated on “Red Table Talk.”

“You’re invited to Jada’s 50th surprise birthday party,” Jada’s mother and co-host Adrienne Banfield-Norris says in voice over in a teaser trailer. “Superstars, precious gifts… it’s an unforgettable celebration, Red Table style.”

Angela Bassett, Mariah Carey, George Clooney, Samuel L. Jackson, Kerry Washington, Jimmy Kimmel, Ciara, Method Man, are among the celebs wishing Pinkett Smith a happy birthday in the special episode.

The trailer also gives a sneak peak of a surprise Grammy-winning performer who shows up to sing “Happy Birthday” and leaves Pinkett Smith speechless.

Pinkett Smith recently spoke to PEOPLE about turning 50, saying she is "done with convincing people"