Amy Schumer is recovering from surgery to address endometriosis, revealing she had her uterus and appendix removed.

In a photo and video she shared on Instagram from her hospital room, the “Trainwreck” star detailed the surgery.

“So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out,” she said in a video taken by husband Chris Fischer, as she lies in a hospital bed.

“The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed,” she continued. “He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it,” she continued.

“There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains,” she added.

In the caption, she shared a warning for women, cautioning, “If you have really painful periods you may have #endometriosis.”

A number of celebs responded to her post, offering their support, including Debra Messing, Padma Lakshmi, Elle King, Carrie Ann Inaba and more.