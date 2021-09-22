Adele is bringing boyfriend Rich Paul into the spotlight.

One day after taking her romance with Paul Instagram official, the pair were photographed getting into a car after enjoying a dinner date in Beverly Hills.

BACKGRID USA

Previously, on Sept. 19, the “Hello” singer took to Instagram to share some photos of herself wearing a stunning gown, including one featuring herself posing with Paul.

According to Page Six, Adele and Paul — a top sports agent who represents LeBron James — attended the extravagant wedding of sports agent Anthony Davis and Marlen P.

The final photo of the three she posted features she and Paul in a black-and-white pic taken in a photo booth at the reception.

Adele first sparked rumours that she and Paul were an item back in July when they were spotted sitting together at Game 5 of the NBA Finals, two months after Paul teased that he had been “hanging out” with the Grammy winner.

Adele’s Instagram photo seemingly confirms the longstanding rumours, after “multiple sources” confirmed to Page Six that the two “are [definitely] dating.”