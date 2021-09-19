Candace Cameron Bure served as co-host of “The View” for two seasons, from 2015 until 2017 — but would she ever return to the show?

That was the question the former “Full House” star was posed by People in an interview to mark the launch of “Behind the Table”, a new weekly podcast featuring current and former co-hosts from “The View”.

“My time at ‘The View’ was exciting, challenging, informative, emotional, and stressful. It was one of the toughest jobs I’ve held, but I was incredibly grateful for the opportunity to sit at the table with such talented, smart, capable women,” she said of her time on the show. “I also established long-standing relationships off-camera with show producers, crew, talent and guests, which I’m forever thankful for.”

As for whether she’d return on a full-time basis, she added: “While I’d never want a permanent seat at the table again, it always feels like family when I come back to the show as a guest.”

Recalling joining the show, Cameron Bure admitted the most challenging aspect was “diving headfirst into politics,” something she hadn’t initially anticipated.

“When I was asked to join the table, the show was supposed to steer towards more evergreen topics and less about politics,” she said. “Enter Donald Trump into the presidential race. It changed everything.”

The show’s sudden shift toward politics, she admitted, was one of the reasons she decided to exit after two seasons.

“The lighter version of the show I thought I was going to work for suddenly became solely about politics. I felt like I was back in school, doing four to five hours of homework a night. It was exhausting,” she said. “Along with that, I was traveling back and forth from Los Angeles to New York every week to be with my family on the weekends. I’m surprised I kept up with my schedule for as long as I did.”

Despite the workload, she still maintains some “great memories” from her years on the show. “I’ll always remember warm moments on and off camera with [co-hosts] Whoopi [Goldberg] and Joy [Behar],” she continued. “The show threw me an epic 40th birthday party on air complete with surprise guests like Marilu Henner, Sally Field, For King & Country and, of course, my family. My most fun day was dressing up as Tinkerbell and flying down from the rafters on the Halloween episode. We definitely had very fun times together.”

New episodes of “Behind the Table” debut each Tuesday.