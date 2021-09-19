Chris Rock is revealing that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.
In a tweet the comedian issued on Sunday, he wrote that he “just found out I have COVID.”
As the Daily Beast pointed out, Rock didn’t indicate whether or not he was symptomatic, but he has previously indicated that he is double-vaccinated.
In his tweet, Rock added, “trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”
Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.
— Chris Rock (@chrisrock) September 19, 2021