While reports have circulated for years about alleged bad blood between Kim Cattrall and her former co-stars on “Sex and the City”, that apparently hasn’t carried over to the show’s iconic costume designer, Patricia Field.

On Sunday, Cattrall took to Instagram to share a selfie featuring herself and Field.

“Celebrating tonight with the amazing @patriciafield,” she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Cattrall won’t be joining her former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis for the upcoming revival/sequel for HBO Max, “And Just Like That…”

While the fate of Cattrall’s character, publicist Samantha Jones, has yet to be revealed, a new character has been introduced to take her place.

Nicole Ari Parker has joined the cast as documentary filmmaker Lisa Todd Wexley, described as being the new BFF of Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.