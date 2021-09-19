Rita Ora is breaking her silence about her relationship with Taika Waititi, director of such films as “JoJo Rabbit” and “Thor: Ragnarok”.

In a new interview with Vogue Australia, the Aussie pop singer offers an oblique reference to boyfriend Taika Waititi, who was by her side on the red carpet at the “Suicide Squad” premiere and, more recently, the Met Gala.

“I’m in a great place in my life, that’s all I’m going to say about that,” Ora said.

According to Ora, being in the public eye has taught her the importance of keeping her private life as private as possible.

“I just think, respectfully, privacy is important,” she said, adding, “Yeah… I learned a lot in my 20s.”

In the interview, Ora also reflects on how her life changed during the pandemic, admitting she’s felt the loss of not being able to perform in public. ‘

“I feel extremely trapped when I don’t perform on stage, because it’s part of my identity,” she explained. “I never really pictured what it would be like to not be able to do it… I lost a lot of my adrenaline.”

The entire interview can be found in the latest edition of Vogue Australia.