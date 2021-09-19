When Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975, the two were both a couple and musical collaborators, having previously released their one and only album as duo Buckingham Nicks in 1973.

While they served to reinvigorate Fleetwood Mac and propel the one-time blues group to become one of the biggest bands in the world, their relationship famously imploded during the fraught recording of their mega-hit 1976 album “Rumours”.

While they continued to be bandmates as exes — until Buckingham was fired by the band in 2018 — in a new interview with The Times, the singer-songwriter-guitarist insists that Nicks is still carrying a torch for him.

“There were a number of years where I wasn’t over her. It is possible that she has never been completely over me either,” he said.

“The way we had to get through ‘Rumours’ is part of the legacy and heroics of the whole thing. We didn’t have time to heal or move on in the traditional sense. I think — and she was the one who moved away from me back then — that we both had to compartmentalize our feelings. That is not a healthy thing to do because those little compartments can remain sealed up for years until things start seeping out when you don’t realize,” Buckingham continued.

“I met the love of my life late and that gave me a whole other take on the world. Stevie did not have children. She went down a different route and has placed more importance on her professional life,” he added.

“How that played out in the last three, four, five years… It’s hard for me to know what her mentality is towards me, but I know what mine is to her because I’ve been married for 21 years and I have three children and it’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Nicks has yet to comment on Buckingham’s remarks.