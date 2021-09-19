Kim Kardashian was once best known for her infamous sex tape with rapper Ray J, but could there be another sex tape in existence?

That’s the claim being made by music producer Wack 100, Ray J’s former manager, who appeared on Bootleg Kev’s podcast and declared he had a whole other sex tape in his possession.

“All I know is this, Kanye, howl at me bro,” Wack 100 (whose real name is Cash Jones) says in an excerpt shared on Instagram. “We got part two on the laptop, ain’t never been seen.”

Confirming the tape’s existence, he claims the new tape is “more graphic and better than the first one.”

However, Kardashian’s lawyer is responding by refuting that allegation. “The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,” Kardashian’s attorney, Marty Singer, said in a statement obtained by TMZ.

According to Singer, Wack 100’s motivation in making the claim is simply to draw attention to himself. “It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame,” Singer added.