Ryan Phillippe and future ex-wife Reese Witherspoon famously co-starred in the steamy movie “Cruel Intentions” — a movie he hopes their children never watch.

While the former spouses’ kids are now older — daughter Ava is 22, while son Deacon is 17 — he thinks it would be weird for them to watch their parents involved in sexual situations.

“You know, I haven’t checked back in with them about it now that they’re both of age,” Ryan told E! News.

“I don’t know if it would be creepy for them, you know?” he continued. “In some ways, like if I were to think about watching my parents do some of the things that their parents do in that movie, it wouldn’t be the most appetizing or appealing notion.”

According to Phillippe, both Ava and Deacon are well aware of “Cruel Intentions”.

“You know what, I know that they’ve seen clips and things like on social media, that’s for sure, but I don’t know if they’ve actually watched the movie,” he added.

“I think it would embarrass me a little bit, you know, I still believe it very much holds up, but, it was really racy,” he said. “It was really an R -rated movie, heavy R.”