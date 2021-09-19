Click to share this via email

Brett Goldstein from 'Ted Lasso' appears at the 73RD EMMY AWARDS,

Television was the only thing that got us through the last year spent stuck in our homes. It’s also led to the fiercest competition in recent memory at Sunday’s 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

“The Mandalorian” and “The Crown” led this year’s history-making nominations, which saw “Ted Lasso” break the record for most-nominated freshman comedy and Mj Rodriguez become the first-ever transgender actor nominated for a major Emmy award. The 2021 ceremony also marks the first time the Variety Special categories have been announced in primetime.

Winners will be announced during a Cedric the Entertainer-hosted telecast, airing live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles. (Non-Primetime Emmy Awards were handed out over three preceding Creative Arts ceremonies.)

Here is the full list of winners:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown **WINNER**

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown **WINNER**

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton (“Diamond Of The First Water”)

Benjamin Caron, The Crown (“Fairytale”)

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown (“War”)

Liz Garbus, The Handmaid’s Tale (“The Wilderness”)

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)

Steven Canals, Pose (“Series Finale”)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys (“What I Know”)

Peter Morgan, The Crown (“War”)

Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid’s Tale (“Home”)

Misha Green, Lovecraft Country (“Sundown”)

Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, Pose (“Series Finale”)

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracey Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks **WINNER**

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso**WINNER**

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso **WINNER**

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso **WINNER**

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

James Burrows, B Positive (“Pilot”)

Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant (“In Case Of Emergency”)

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (“There Is No Line”) **WINNER**

James Widdoes, Mom (“Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak”)

Zach Braff, Ted Lasso (“Biscuits”)

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (“The Hope That Kills You”)

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Steve Yockey, The Flight Attendant (“In Case Of Emergency”)

Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva (“Pilot”)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks (“There Is No Line”) **WINNER**

Maya Erskine, Pen15 (“Play”)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, Ted Lasso (“Pilot”)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Thomas Kail, Hamilton

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (“Ego Death”)

Sam Miller, I May Destroy You (“Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)

Craig Zobel, Mare Of Easttown

Scott Frank, The Queen’s Gambit

Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad

Matt Shakman, WandaVision

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Brad Ingelsby, Mare Of Easttown

Scott Frank, The Queen’s Gambit

Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, WandaVision (“All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”)

Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision (“Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience”)

Laura Donney, WandaVision (“Previously On”)

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race **WINNER**

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne’s American Utopia

8:46 – Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

Hamilton

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver **WINNER**

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Amber Ruffin Show

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver **WINNER**

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

