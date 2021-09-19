Former Oasis frontman, Liam Gallagher, shocked fans this weekend by revealing he had been injured after falling out of a helicopter.

The 48-year-old star had just wrapped headling a set at the Isle of Wight Festival this weekend when he took a tumble. Although his face is pretty beat up from the accident, Gallagher, was in high spirits joking on Twitter stating “Who said RNR [Rock n Roll] is dead”.

So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x pic.twitter.com/MSVR1C6EXk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 18, 2021

He continued on with his positive attitude by toying with fans that he “Got the cover shot for (next) album”. Gallagher also confirmed that he’s “all good” and that despite his current appearance he’s one tough rockstar.

Leave it to Gallagher to do the most Rock N Roll thing by falling out of a helicopter but continuing to keep the good vibes going. Here’s hoping this doesn’t stop the potential 2021 Oasis reunion that he teases earlier this year.