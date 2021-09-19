Click to share this via email

After a virtual event in 2020, the Emmys are back and the celebs are taking to the red carpet.

Entertainment Weekly and People are taking you to where the action is with hosts Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein.

The event will include red carpet fashion, interviews and more.

Cedric the Entertainer will host the 73rd Emmys which sees “The Mandalorian” and “The Crown” led the nominations. Other notable noms include “Ted Lasso” breaking the record for most-nominated freshman comedy and Mj Rodriguez becoming the first-ever transgender actor nominated for a major Emmy award.

Entertainment Weekly and People‘s red carpet show starts on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT and can be watched in the video up top.