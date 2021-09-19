With the 2021 Emmys taking place on Sunday, Danica McKellar decided to throw it way back to when she attended the 1991 Emmys.

“In honour of tonight’s Emmy Awards, here’s a throwback to me and Macaulay Culkin as kids at the Governer’s Ball (the after-party 😉) at the Emmys in 1991 – during ‘The Wonder Years’ heyday and right after ‘Home Alone’ hit theaters,” McKellar captioned a cute picture of herself and Culkin dancing together in their award show finest. “I remember loving that dress because I thought I looked like a mermaid. 🤗.”

McKellar added of tonight’s nominees, “Congrats to all who are nominated tonight! And happy Sunday, everyone! 💕”

In the photo, McKellar is wearing a sequin-covered dress in various shades of blue with a bedazzled scrunchie, while the young Culkin rocked a black tuxedo.