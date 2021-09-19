Yolanda Hadid just shared a touching tribute to her granddaughter, Khai, who is the daughter of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid.

Previously, Gigi Hadid address the media asking to not photograph her child, stating “If you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera,” Hadid asked. “I know it’s an extra effort- but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do… and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family.”

With this in mind, her mother, Yolanda, shared some rare photos of Khai for her first birthday, all of which her face is covered. She began her post by wishing her granddaughter a happy first birthday, followed by “No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year…”

Yolanda continued the post with “I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings everyday. Thank you to your incredible mamma @gigihadid and bubba @zayn for the greatest gift of life!! #Khai.”

Nothing beats the love of a grandmother! See the adorable post for yourself.

