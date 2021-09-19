Dwayne Johnson‘s daughter wasn’t convinced of his involvement in “Moana”. The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet video of his 3-year-old daughter, Tiana, watching a promo for his latest project, “Black Adam”.

While Tiana, whom Johnson shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian, was enthralled by the clip and even called it “cool,” the doting dad revealed in the caption that she didn’t have quite the same reaction when she watched the 2016 Disney movie, in which he voices Maui.

“I’ll take ‘cool,'” Johnson captioned his post. “Breakfast with ‘Black Adam’. She’s become quite obsessed with the Man in Black and unlike Maui from ‘Moana’, Tia actually believes Black Adam and Daddy are one in the same.”

Tiana’s most loved onscreen character isn’t one played by her dad, though. “She still crushes on @prideofgypsies AquaMan though,” Johnson wrote of Jason Momoa.

Momoa himself was a fan of the sweet clip, commenting on the post, “the coolest” along with laughing-crying and red heart emojis.

Johnson, who also shares Jasmine, 5, with Hashian, and is dad to Simone, 20, from a previous relationship, previously revealed his youngest daughter’s love for Momoa.

Back in April, Johnson revealed that he called in a favor with Momoa for Tiana’s birthday when he got the actor to video call the tot.

“I can’t thank my brother @prideofgypsies enough for making this adoring 3yr old’s birthday the best EVER,” Johnson wrote on Instagram.” Her reaction is priceless and what it’s all about. I love you back, uso and this kind of stuff will ALWAYS be the best part of our fame.”

