Earlier this week, Victoria’s Secret Angel, Doutzen Kroes, openly admitted that she has not taken the COVID-19 vaccine and refuses to be forced into getting vaccinated.

Upon posting this, the model received a lot of negative comments for her anti-vax remarks. Despite the Pfizer vaccine being deemed safe and effective by the FDA, many stars have spoken out against it, including Nicki Minaj.

In her statement, Kroes said “I will not be forced to take the shot. I will not be forced to prove my health to participate in society. I will not accept exclusion of people based on their medical status.”

She continued with, “Freedom of speech is a right worth fighting for but we can only solve this united in peace and love!”

Fellow model, Gisele Bündchen, chimed in the comment section saying, “I know Doutzen and she is a kind and loving person. I can’t believe the hate being directed at her because she expressed her feelings.”

Bündchen continued, “The only way we can create a better world is through compassion and acceptance. I invite you to silence your mind and go deep within to find love in your heart so we can all unite in peace and create harmony in our lives and in our world. We need it more than ever.”

Whether or not Bündchen is vaccinated is currently unknown, however, her husband, Tom Brady, is vaccinated and tested positive back in September.