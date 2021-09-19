“Our connection is the purest!”

Grammy award-winning artist, actor, and activist Common appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and was completely smitten talking about his girlfriend, comedian, and actress, Tiffany Haddish.

Common spoke to Ellen about his admiration for his partner, stating “Tiffany is like one of the most free, funloving, goodhearted individuals I’ve ever met in my life.”

Ellen revealed that Haddish had left Common a hilarious message in his dressing room which playful teased the star, saying “Break a leg, but not my favourite one. I need that one tonight”.

This left the audience in a roar of laughter. Leave it to Haddish to make people laugh even when she’s not around.

The rapper also talked to Ellen about performing at former President Obama’s 60th birthday and admits he still has “pinch me” moments after almost 30 years in the industry, including having Tom Hanks tell him he crushed his performance.