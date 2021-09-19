Click to share this via email

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards got off to a big start with host Cedric the Entertaining performing a TV-themed rap to the tune of Biz Markie’s classic “Just a Friend”.

It wasn’t just Cedric alone, though. The host brought on a number of stars to rap alongside him, including Lil Dicky, LL Cool J, Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez.

Don't mind us, just still thinking about this #Emmys opening number! 😍.👀 We're you singing along? 🎶 pic.twitter.com/JmrcIwMdKv — CBS (@CBS) September 20, 2021

But it was Rita Wilson who got Twitter’s attention, showing off her rap skills.

Rita Wilson just deservingly broke the internet! #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/Jy73jV88mE — Chris Witherspoon (@WitherspoonC) September 20, 2021

I am not drunk enough for Rita Wilson rapping over Just A Friend !!! pic.twitter.com/Li7c5KRHao — Carrie Courogen (@carriecourogen) September 20, 2021

The mother (Rita Wilson) of Chet Hanks is a better rapper than him! 💀#Emmys pic.twitter.com/92lErosFCk — Afua S. Owusu (@afuasowusu) September 20, 2021

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were spotted in the audience enjoying the spectacle.