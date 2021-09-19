The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards got off to a big start with host Cedric the Entertaining performing a TV-themed rap to the tune of Biz Markie’s classic “Just a Friend”.
RELATED: Rita Wilson Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Husband Tom Hanks On His 65th Birthday
It wasn’t just Cedric alone, though. The host brought on a number of stars to rap alongside him, including Lil Dicky, LL Cool J, Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez.
Don't mind us, just still thinking about this #Emmys opening number! 😍.👀
We're you singing along? 🎶 pic.twitter.com/JmrcIwMdKv
— CBS (@CBS) September 20, 2021
But it was Rita Wilson who got Twitter’s attention, showing off her rap skills.
Rita Wilson just deservingly broke the internet! #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/Jy73jV88mE
— Chris Witherspoon (@WitherspoonC) September 20, 2021
I am not drunk enough for Rita Wilson rapping over Just A Friend !!! pic.twitter.com/Li7c5KRHao
— Carrie Courogen (@carriecourogen) September 20, 2021
The mother (Rita Wilson) of Chet Hanks is a better rapper than him! 💀#Emmys pic.twitter.com/92lErosFCk
— Afua S. Owusu (@afuasowusu) September 20, 2021
RELATED: Rita Wilson Celebrates 33rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Post Honouring ‘BFF’ Tom Hanks
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were spotted in the audience enjoying the spectacle.
Now that is how you rock out to M.C. Rita Wilson. pic.twitter.com/605pjFvkf1
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 20, 2021