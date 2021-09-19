The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards got off to a big start with host Cedric the Entertaining performing a TV-themed rap to the tune of Biz Markie’s classic “Just a Friend”.

It wasn’t just Cedric alone, though. The host brought on a number of stars to rap alongside him, including Lil Dicky, LL Cool J, Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez.

But it was Rita Wilson who got Twitter’s attention, showing off her rap skills.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were spotted in the audience enjoying the spectacle.