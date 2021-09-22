The producers of the Emmys aren’t too pleased with Seth Rogen.

At Sunday night’s Emmy Awards, the Canadian actor appeared to present the first award of the night for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Before reading off the list of nominees, Rogen served up some jokes, outright calling out the broadcast over their COVID safety practices.

“Good to be here at the Emmy Awards,” Seth Rogen said, according to The Daily Beast. “Let me start by saying: there’s way too many of us in this little room.”

He continues, “What are we doing? They said this was outdoors — it’s not! They lied to us.”

The awards show was held in a tented ballroom outdoors in Los Angeles.

“We’re in a hermetically-sealed tent right now,” Rogen said. “I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof? It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight. That is what has been decided.”

He went on, joking, “This is insane. I went from wiping my groceries to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my face — so, that’s a big week! If anyone’s gonna sneeze in my face, Paul, I want it to be you.”

Finally, he added, “That’s all the jokes I wrote.”

Speaking to Variety this week, Emmys producers Ian Stewart and Reginald Hudlin criticized Rogen’s jokes, telling the outlet that they are “still fuming” over the comments.

“We have worked for months and months to make that a safe space,” Stewart said. “We’ve worked with all the health authorities. We were signed off by LA County, we came up with a plan with them. Those tables were distanced. Everyone was vaccinated. Everyone was negative tested in that audience.”

He added, “And also he had rehearsed. So he knew exactly what it was. So, I just felt it was an unfortunate misdirect from [Seth Rogen]. Because it wasn’t just our decision. This is the health authorities’ decision as well, to say that it’s a completely safe environment if you do all those things.”

Finally, Stewart said, “It made three months of very hard work and many, many discussions to get it absolutely right feel a little bit wasted, really.”

As Emmys DJ Reggie Watts clarified afterward, everyone at the Emmy Awards have been vaccinated.

Rogen also cracked a joke about Rita Wilson’s rap performance to the tune of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend” during the show’s opening number.

“That was wild,” he said, E! News reported. “That was truly insane, I was not expecting that. That was like when I was listening to music with my mom and she knew all the words to ‘WAP.'”

Post awards, the L.A. County Department of Health confirmed to TMZ that no rules were broken and the Emmys “exceeded the baseline requirements for television and film productions.”

Since the award show qualified as a TV production, and those attending and that were on camera were considered performers, none had to wear masks.

The people there also had to be fully vaxxed and test negative within 48 hours of the show.