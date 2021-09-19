Seth Rogen’s got some COVID-19 anxiety.

At Sunday night’s Emmy Awards, the Canadian actor appeared to present the first award of the night for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Before reading off the list of nominees, Rogen served up some jokes, outright calling out the broadcast over their COVID safety practices.

RELATED: Seth Rogen Shaves His Head & Beard: ‘New Hair, Same Smoldering Look’

“Good to be here at the Emmy Awards,” Seth Rogen said, according to The Daily Beast. “Let me start by saying: there’s way too many of us in this little room.”

He continues, “What are we doing? They said this was outdoors—it’s not! They lied to us.”

The awards show is being held in a tented ballroom outdoors in Los Angeles.

“We’re in a hermetically-sealed tent right now,” Rogen said. “I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof? It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight. That is what has been decided.”

He went on, joking, “This is insane. I went from wiping my groceries to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my face—so, that’s a big week! If anyone’s gonna sneeze in my face, Paul, I want it to be you.”

Finally, he added, “That’s all the jokes I wrote.”

RELATED: Jay Baruchel Reveals Seth Rogen Got Him High For The First Time

As Emmys DJ Reggie Watts clarified afterward, everyone at the Emmy Awards have been vaccinated.

Rogen also cracked a joke about Rita Wilson’s rap performance to the tune of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend” during the show’s opening number.

“That was wild,” he said, E! News reported. “That was truly insane, I was not expecting that. That was like when I was listening to music with my mom and she knew all the words to ‘WAP.'”