The Royal Family was the subject of a few playful jokes at Sunday night’s Emmy Awards.

In his opening monologue, host Cedric the Entertainer took a moment to put the spotlight on the nominated series “The Crown”, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2-year-old son Archie.

RELATED: Rita Wilson Shows Off Her Rap Skills During Cedric The Entertainer’s 2021 Emmys Opening Number

“As great as ‘The Crown’ is, it pales in comparison to the real monarchy. That Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, whoo!” Cedric said. “That was the real tea there, wasn’t it. Meghan must have put it on that boy, because he renounced his throne quicker than Eddie Murphy in ‘Coming to America.’”

RELATED: Seth Rogen Calls Out Emmys In Jokes About COVID-Safe ‘Outdoor’ Ceremony From Inside The Tent

He added that the royal family really needs Archie, explaining, “Charles can’t dance! Who else gonna teach em how to dance?!”

Furthering the joke by demonstrating how Archie can teach Queen Elizabeth TikTok dances.