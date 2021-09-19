Click to share this via email

Elizabeth Olsen’s red carpet look for this year’s Emmys had a strong family connection.

Olsen’s white gown was designed by her two older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley.

Elizabeth Olsen. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The dress was from The Row, which the Olsen twins founded back in 2006.

The actress, who was joined on the red carpet by husband Robbie Arnett, finished her look with Chopard diamond earrings.

This is the first year that Olsen has been nominated at the Emmys.

The 32-year-old star is up for the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for her role in “WandaVision”.