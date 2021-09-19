Michael K. Williams was remembered at the Emmys.

On Sunday night’s awards show, the late actor, who died on Sept. 6 at age 54, was among the nominees for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work in “Lovecraft Country”.

While presenting the award, Kerry Washington took a moment to pay tribute to the beloved actor.

“Michael was — it’s crazy to say ‘was’ — was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon,” she said. “Michael, I know you’re here because you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence, your artistry will endure.”

Earlier this month, after learning the tragic news about Williams’ passing, Washington tweeted her condolences.

So heartbroken. @BKBMG thank you for the beauty and joy you brought to the world. Sending love and prayers to your friends, family and everyone who adored you 🙏🏾 me included ❤️ We adore you Sir. pic.twitter.com/R3ER7a8iTi — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 6, 2021

Williams’ nephew Dominic Dupont was on hand to accept the award on his behalf in the event that he won, though in the end, the prize went to “The Crown” star Tobias Menzies.

Over the years, Williams had been nominated for four Emmys before 2021, including for his work in “When They See Us” and “The Night Of”.