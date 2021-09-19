Norm Macdonald received a loving tribute at the 73rd Emmy Awards.

At Sunday night’s awards show, “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver paid tribute to the late Canadian comedian during his acceptance speech for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

Oliver started off thanking O’Brien, who ended his TBS show earlier this year, “for 30 years of inspiring comedy writers.”

He then brought up Macdonald, who was a frequent guest on O’Brien’s late-night shows over the years.

“No one was funnier in the last 20 years than Norm Macdonald in late-night comedy,” Oliver said. “If you have any time in the next week do what I did and just spend time re-watching the clips of Norm and Conan because it just doesn’t get better.”

Macdonald passed away last week at age 61 after a long, private battle with cancer.