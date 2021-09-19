The Emmys got a hilarious interruption from Conan O’Brien.

During Sunday night’s awards show, the former late-night host got big laughs in the room and from viewers at home without even appearing on-stage.

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Is Rooting For Conan O’Brien In This Year’s Emmy Race

As Television Academy chairman Frank Scherma got up to present the 2021 Governor’s Award for lifetime achievement, O’Brien got all the attention with his over-excited applause.

While O’Brien couldn’t be seen on camera at first, viewers at home could hear his loud, enthusiastic cheers, prompting laughter from the audience in the room and Scherma himself.

Stretching the joke out to epic length, O’Brien stood up and gave Scherma a salute.

RELATED: Conan O’Brien Smokes Weed With Seth Rogen Mid-Interview

Some viewers were less amused by O’Brien’s joke, given that Scherma was on-stage to present an award to icon actress, dancer and choreographer Debbie Allen.

He then furthered his antics by taking to the stage by Stephen Colbert accepted, standing behind him with the rest of the crew.