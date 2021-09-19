Click to share this via email

The Emmys got a hilarious interruption from Conan O’Brien.

During Sunday night’s awards show, the former late-night host got big laughs in the room and from viewers at home without even appearing on-stage.

As Television Academy chairman Frank Scherma got up to present the 2021 Governor’s Award for lifetime achievement, O’Brien got all the attention with his over-excited applause.

Conan is the best part of this show and he hasn't even been on stage. pic.twitter.com/jZfEFo6C5f — av clark (@annevclark) September 20, 2021

While O’Brien couldn’t be seen on camera at first, viewers at home could hear his loud, enthusiastic cheers, prompting laughter from the audience in the room and Scherma himself.

Stretching the joke out to epic length, O’Brien stood up and gave Scherma a salute.

These #Emmys bits have been so relentlessly unfunny, Conan O'Brien had to take matters into his own hands and create his own. pic.twitter.com/AOQYb09024 — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) September 20, 2021

Conan O'Brien is having fun at his last Emmys pic.twitter.com/nYKBcQ8IAb — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) September 20, 2021

Conan O'Brien destroying the Television Academy's speech is one of the few spontaneously funny moments of the #Emmys so far — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) September 20, 2021

Some viewers were less amused by O’Brien’s joke, given that Scherma was on-stage to present an award to icon actress, dancer and choreographer Debbie Allen.

Feels particularly disrespectful to have whatever distracting thing was happening off screen just now occur during the presentation of Debbie Allen's honorary award — Aisha Harris (@craftingmystyle) September 20, 2021

So Conan O'Brien being a goofy distraction while the Television Academy president tries to give a speech about diversity and representation right before Debbie Allen's moment is definitely the vibe of this night. #Emmys — Radheyan Simonpillai (@JustSayRad) September 20, 2021

He then furthered his antics by taking to the stage by Stephen Colbert accepted, standing behind him with the rest of the crew.