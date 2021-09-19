Jason Sudeikis has some big reasons to celebrate after tonight’s Emmy Awards.

The actor took home the trophy for Best Actor in a Comedy, thanks to his role in “Ted Lasso”.

Everyone’s favorite coach is now an #Emmy-winner! @JasonSudeikis takes it home for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for @TedLasso (@AppleTV), his first #Emmys win in this lead acting category! ⚽️ #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/553QVLU25B — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

“Thank you very much,” said the actor, while taking to the stage.

“This show is about family. This show is about mentors and teachers. This show is about teammates, and I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life.”

He continued, “I’m only as good as you guys make me look. So really, it means the world to me to be up here and just be a mirror of what you guys give to me and we reflect back and forth on each other.”

Sudeikis also cracked a joke at the expense of “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels.

Meanwhile, Sudeikis has been getting attention for another reason on Emmys night.

The comedy star arrived at the event wearing a blue suede tuxedo, which was very similar to the one that Chris Evans wore to the Oscars back in 2019.