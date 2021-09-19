Michaela Coel shared some powerful words while picking up the award for outstanding writing for a limited series, movie, or dramatic special during Sunday night’s Emmy Awards.

Coel starred in the hit BBC/HBO series, which she also wrote and co-directed.

RELATED: Michaela Coel Wins 2021 NAACP Image Award: See The Complete Winners List

“I just wrote a little something for writers really,” she began, while stepping onto the stage to pick up her trophy.

“Write the title that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable. I dare you in a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn fill the need to be constantly visible.”

RELATED: Michaela Coel, Kate McKinnon, Sofia Vergara And More Cover Variety’s ‘Power Of Women In Comedy’ Issue

Coel continued, “For visibility these days seems to equate to success. Do not be afraid to disappear from it, from us for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence.”

Addressing fellow sexual assault survivors, the British star added, “I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assaults.”

RELATED: Michaela Coel Dedicates BAFTA To Her ‘I May Destroy You’ Intimacy Coordinator

“I May Destroy You”, which is loosely based on Coel’s own life, centres on a woman who must question and rebuild her life after her drink is spiked on a night out.