The Emmys took a moment to think of those who haven’t been lucky enough to nab themselves an award during Sunday’s ceremony.

Jason Alexander, Scott Bakula, Alyson Hannigan and Zooey Deschanel joined Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer for a hilarious sketch, showing the actors attending an Emmy-less support group.

Bakula, who has been acting since the ’70s, insisted he would trade one of his smaller houses for an Emmy, while Hannigan interrupted with an excellent fake cry, hoping that would nab her an award.

Alexander, who famously played George Costanza on “Seinfeld”, then piped up.

“Alyson, you should get down on your knees and thank the universe that you’ve never been nominated,” he insisted. “I’ve been nominated eight times, seven consecutive for playing George Costanza. (Singing) Co-stan-za. Yeah, sure you know him. Everybody loves him. Everybody loves him. I lost all of the seven times. I want my Emmy.”

Fred Savage, who starred in “The Wonder Years” from 1988 to 1993, then poked his head from behind a monitor to tell Alexander how he’d been acting since he was a kid.

“Oh, did you start early, Jason? Did you start young?” Savage told the group. “Because I have two nominations by the time I was 14. Zero wins. You don’t bounce back. That’s why I’m reduced to directing this sketch.”

Deschanel, who starred in “New Girl”, went on: “I haven’t won an Emmy, but you know what? My generation isn’t into awards. We’re all deserving of love and respect,” before she added: “But also, where’s my f**king Emmy? Where’s my Emmy?”

Dr. Phil was then brought on to offer some advice.

“You are forever gonna be the last pig under the gate if all you do is sit around and whine without action,” he told the group. “If you want an Emmy, get yourself booked on ‘Ted Lasso’ or ‘The Crown’, that’s what you gotta do. Action.”