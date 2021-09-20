Click to share this via email

The Emmys are coming in for some serious criticism after last night’s ceremony.

Despite record diversity among the nominees, all 12 major acting prizes at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night went to white stars, prompting #EmmysSoWhite to trend on Twitter.

Host Cedric the Entertainer joked during the show’s opening, “The good news is there are a lot of Black people nominated tonight. Like my dawg Anthony Anderson. … This is Anthony’s 11th nomination, but tonight he’s up against Michael Douglas and ‘Ted Lasso’. So good luck, partner, but I gotta say, looks like it’s still hard out here for a pimp.”

Among the night’s acting winners were Kate Winslet for “Mare of Easttown”, Olivia Colman for “The Crown”, Jean Smart for “Hacks” and Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso”.

Left out of the accolades were nominated performers of colour like Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Uzo Aduba, Sterling K. Brown, Billy Porter, Samira Wiley, Phillips Soo, the late Michael K. Williams and many more.

Acting nominee Michaela Coel did win a prize for her writing on the series “I May Destroy You”.

On Twitter, TV fans criticized the lack of diversity among the winners.

the Emmys is like that tv show you're still watching *just in case* it finally does something different but every year it proves you wrong and does its same old thing again. and again. and again. #EmmysSoWhite — Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) September 20, 2021

Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez were robbed. #EmmysSoWhite #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/UOBUzwXVri — Dr. Kath also known as Sweetness (@DocGrassy82) September 20, 2021