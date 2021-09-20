Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed a baby girl.

Buckingham Palace announced the exciting news on Monday, writing: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

“The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf,” the message added, referencing Mapelli Mozzi’s son whom he shares with ex Dara Huang.

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot last July in a private ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, welcomed her son August, back in February. Beatrice’s baby is Queen Elizabeth II’s 12th great grandchild.

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi announced they were expecting earlier this year via the Royal Family’s Instagram page: