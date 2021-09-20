The star of “Sex Education” just wants some privacy.

Over the weekend, 24-year-old actor Asa Butterfield took to Twitter in order to rant about being harassed by fans and others while trying to enjoy a night out.

“I’m so tired of people filming me/taking pics without asking while I’m on a night out,” he wrote, telling people trying to snap photos to “f**k off.”

Butterfield also added that he “had to slap multiple phones out of my face” that evening.

The young actor first came to prominence in the 2008 film “The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas”, before starring in Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo”, and later the sci-fi adaptation “Ender’s Game”.

He has starred in “Sex Education” since its premiere in 2019. The show debuted its third season earlier this month.