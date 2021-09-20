Ariana Grande loves Los Angeles.

On Monday, the new coach on “The Voice” appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to chat about anything and everything with her fellow co-star and competition rival.

Starting off the conversation, Clarkson asked Grande about the first time she came to L.A. as a teenager.

“The first time I came to L.A. was for my ‘Victorious’ callback,” she said, referring to her breakout Nickelodeon series, “and I was so nervous, but so excited.”

She added, “I was so young. I was 14, but I had never been here until my callback, and then my mom was like, ‘Do you think you could really do this? We’ll get a place, should be get an apartment?'”

Grande also recalled waiting “a long time” between callbacks and staying at a hotel in the meantime, eventually prompting her mom to sign a lease on an apartment.

“Thank god,” she added of landing the show, “because what if I didn’t get it and then she was like, ‘Well he have this lease for the next six months’?”