Nicole Kidman opens up about her marriage to Keith Urban, doing sex scenes, her successful career and more in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Kidman and Urban have been married for 15 years and share daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, together. The actress also shares daughter Isabella, 28, and son Connor, 26, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The star shares of how she has maintained such a strong marriage with Urban: “We’re always working through stuff, but it’s very much love based, so there’s an enormous amount of give and take. I want him to have the best life he can have, and he responds the same way.

“We really love parenting together.”

Kidman and Cruise married in 1990 before divorcing in 2001. She doesn’t usually talk about their split in interviews.

She tells the mag of the press focusing so heavily on her relationship to Cruise in the past and how she has remained open to love: “I was young. I think I offered it up?” she laughs.

“Maybe I’ve gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way… I’m wary at times, and I’ve been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shut- down approach. My husband, Keith, says that when he met me, he said, ‘How’s your heart?’ And I apparently responded, ‘Open.’”

She goes on to say of being one of the few A-list actresses who are willing to do sex scenes and nudity if they serve the story: “I’m not willing to just do it willy-nilly, but if there’s a reason for it… I’ve always said that [sex] is a very important connection between human beings. Why would you not depict it onscreen?”

Kidman also talks about filming her new show “Nine Perfect Strangers” in a bubble for six months: “We just really bonded and that’s unusual for this day and age. Because a lot of times people are coming in and leaving and you don’t get that camaraderie and friendship.”

She says of the cost of dedicating oneself to making art: “I suppose the artist spirit, a lot of times, is saying, ‘I don’t care what it’s gonna cost me as a human being, because my thrust is deeply artistic,’ … And that’s probably just a massive push-pull in any person who’s a painter, a writer, you know? If you’re really dedicated to it over a lifetime, that push-pull will collide with your existence and your connections with your family and all the people in your life. How much will that cost them? How much will it cost you personally? And how important is that artistic contribution?”