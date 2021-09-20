Click to share this via email

Motherhood wasn’t going to get in the way of Emmys night for Mandy Moore.

On Sunday, ahead of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, the “This Is Us” star shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her breast pump.

“MVP accessory,” she wrote.

Moore became a new mom back in February when she and Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their son Gus into the world.

Over the weekend, the actress also took some time to prep for the Emmys by taking a trip to the spa.

“Working some magic for the Emmys tomorrow,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “No makeup and greasy hair aside, thanks for making this tired mama look like I got some zzz’s.”

At the awards show, Moore stunned in a glamorous red gown by Carolina Herrera, and a hairdo inspired by Audrey Hepburn.