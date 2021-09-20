Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Halsey just dropped a new music video for “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God”.

The musician gets covered in blood while wearing a white toga-style dress in the newly-released clip.

They sing, “I am not a woman, I’m a god/ I am not a martyr, I’m a problem/ I am not a legend, I’m a fraud/ Keep your heart ’cause I already.”

RELATED: Halsey Gets Candid About Their Body After Pregnancy

Blood falls over them, as they belt out: “I try, but I need it, it’s hard, but I feel it/ And it really does hurt when you love someone.”

Halsey’s latest vid comes after they dropped their IMAX film “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” to coincide with the release of their latest album by the same name last month.

The film showcases the star “experiencing the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.”

Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed their first baby in July.