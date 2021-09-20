There’s nothing like having company at the end of the world.

On Monday, Apple TV+ debuted the first trailer for Tom Hanks’ new post-apocalyptic film “Finch”, about a man, his dog and his robot.

“Tom Hanks is Finch, a man who embarks on a moving and powerful journey to find a new home for his unlikely family — his beloved dog and a newly created robot — in a dangerous and ravaged world,” the official description reads.

The trailer, which features clips of the epic, decimated landscape, offers a look at the comic and uplifting tone of the film, along with some of the film’s big action sequences.

The film is directed by “Game of Thrones” veteran Miguel Sapochnik, and also features the voice of Caleb Landry Jones as the robot Jeff.