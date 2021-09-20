Click to share this via email

Katie Couric just welcomed a new addition to the family.

The journalist took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of her daughter Ellie kissing her husband Mark Dobrosky on their wedding day, before making the exciting announcement about her new “grandpuppy.”

Couric posted an array of super cute snaps of pup Ricky, alongside the caption: “Big news friends!!!! Scroll and see! ❤️(sorry I cut your head off Ellie. I had to do this like 12 times! 🙄)”

Ellie and Mark tied the knot over the Fourth of July weekend.

Ellie is Couric’s eldest child whom she shares with her late husband Jay Monahan. Monahan, who would’ve now been married to Couric for 32 years, sadly passed away in 1998 after a battle with cancer.

Mark asked Ellie to marry him with the same ring Couric had received from Monahan.

Couric is now married to John Molner, with the pair tying the knot back in June 2014.