Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” is back and better than ever.

On Monday, the second season of the hit daytime talk show kicked off in perfect fashion, with a trailer paying homage to some iconic New York rom-com scenes.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Shares Pilot Footage Of Her And Cameron Diaz In The First-Ever ‘Drew’s News’, Pair Talk ‘Hardballing,’ Dating & More

In the clip, Barrymore gets into costume to recreate scenes from classics like “Working Girl”, “When Harry Met Sally”, “Sex and the City” and “Sleepless in Seattle”.

Also on the show, Barrymore welcomed guest Awkwafina, who talked about how fellow Queens native Lucy Liu has inspired her.

“Lucy Liu and ‘Charlie’s Angels’ was like the pinnacle of everything to me,” the actress revealed. “To see Lucy in a role like that was really momentous, it changed the way that I looked at myself and the world. I will say that I don’t think that I would be where I am, truly, without seeing Lucy Liu doing her thing back in the day. It’s good.”

Barrymore also surprised Awkwafina by having another Queens icon, Fran Drescher, crash their interview.

“I can’t believe I’m here right now. I love you so much,” Awkwafina said.

RELATED: Awkwafina On ‘Shang-Chi’: ‘These Movies Contribute To Visibility, Which I Do Think Has Real-Life Effects’

“Awkwafina I should be your neighbor on the show,” Drescher told her, referring to the series “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens”.

The star responded, “Yes, I’m sending the offer right now. The offer is coming.”

Drescher then revealed that her sister had her sweet sixteen at Awkwafina’s family’s restaurant in Flushing.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.