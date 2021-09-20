Michael Myers is on the loose again.

On Monday, Universal released the final trailer for the horror sequel “Halloween Kills”, starring Jamie Lee Curtis.

Picking up right where the previous entry in the franchise left off, Michael Myers manages to survive the fire the should have killed him, and he’s back to terrorizing innocent people.

Meanwhile, Curtis’ Laurie Strode and her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (And Matichak) are left trying to stop the evil masked man once again.

“As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster,” the official description reads. “The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.”

David Gordon Green returns to direct the film, which also stars Will Pattn, Thomas Mann and Anthony Michael Hall.

“Halloween Kills” hits theatres Oct. 15, with the third entry in the series, “Halloween Ends”, planned for release in 2022.