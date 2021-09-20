Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” just keeps on getting bigger.

It was announced Monday that the hit track was now the No. 1 certified single in all of Gold and Platinum history at 15 x Diamond, according to the RIAA.

Lil Nas X insisted everyone should go and stream his brand new album Montero to celebrate.

LETS GOOOOO STREAM MONTERO THE ALBUM TO CELEBRATE!!! https://t.co/7ybRuLGbQe — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 20, 2021

The musician dropped the LP last Friday, after literally giving birth to it in the release campaign.

“It’s already Grammy-nominated,” Lil Nas X told the delivery nurses with a proud smile in one clip.

Earlier in the day, he shared a video in which he said that he was going into labour after revealing that he was “having contractions” ahead of the album’s epic delivery.