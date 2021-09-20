Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” just keeps on getting bigger.
It was announced Monday that the hit track was now the No. 1 certified single in all of Gold and Platinum history at 15 x Diamond, according to the RIAA.
#OldTownRoad is now the 🔝🥇 certified single in ALL of Gold & Platinum history at 1️⃣5️⃣✖️ 💎‼️ Congratulations @lilnasx 🤠🎉 #RIAATopCertified @ColumbiaRecords @billyraycyrus pic.twitter.com/IjEhNaxDAh
— RIAA (@RIAA) September 20, 2021
Lil Nas X insisted everyone should go and stream his brand new album Montero to celebrate.
LETS GOOOOO STREAM MONTERO THE ALBUM TO CELEBRATE!!! https://t.co/7ybRuLGbQe
— MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 20, 2021
The musician dropped the LP last Friday, after literally giving birth to it in the release campaign.
“It’s already Grammy-nominated,” Lil Nas X told the delivery nurses with a proud smile in one clip.
Earlier in the day, he shared a video in which he said that he was going into labour after revealing that he was “having contractions” ahead of the album’s epic delivery.