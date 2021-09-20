Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” just keeps on getting bigger.

It was announced Monday that the hit track was now the No. 1 certified single in all of Gold and Platinum history at 15 x Diamond, according to the RIAA.

Lil Nas X insisted everyone should go and stream his brand new album Montero to celebrate.

The musician dropped the LP last Friday, after literally giving birth to it in the release campaign.

“It’s already Grammy-nominated,” Lil Nas X told the delivery nurses with a proud smile in one clip.

Earlier in the day, he shared a video in which he said that he was going into labour after revealing that he was “having contractions” ahead of the album’s epic delivery.