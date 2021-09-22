Saddle up! The 2020 CCMA Award nominations are in.
Canadian country duo The Reklaws – combined of brother and sister Jenna and Stuart Walker – joined ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey to announce the 2021 CCMA Award nominees during a special event on ET Canada’s YouTube.
Fans will have to wait a little longer for the Ford F-150 Album of the Year nominees, which will be revealed tonight on ET Canada at 7:30 p.m. ET on Global TV.
The Reklaws are making a big splash at this year’s show, leading the pack with six nominations at this point in time: Group or Duo of the Year, Fans’ Choice Award, Interactive Artist of Group of the Year, Single of the Year, and the coveted Entertainer of the Year.
The duo earned a nod in the Single of the Year category for their nostalgic track “Where I’m From”, as well for their collaboration with Dean Brody on the party anthem “Can’t Help Myself”.
As of now, Brett Kissel and Lindsay Ell follow with four nominations a piece, including Male Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the year respectively.
Meanwhile, Dean Brody, Tyler Joe Miller, MacKenzie Porter, Dallas Smith, Tenille Townes, and Jess Moskaluke all received four nominations each. This count could go up after the F-150 Album of the Year nominees are revealed.
See the full list of nominations below.
Entertainer of the Year
Dean Brody
Brett Kissel
MacKenzie Porter
The Reklaws
Dallas Smith
Fans’ Choice
Tenille Arts
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
High Valley
Brett Kissel
Tyler Joe Miller
MacKenzie Porter
The Reklaws
Dallas Smith
Tenille Townes
Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Arts
Lindsay Ell
Jess Moskaluke
MacKenzie Porter
Tenille Townes
Group or Duo of the Year
High Valley
Hunter Brothers
The Reklaws
Tim & The Glory Boys
The Washboard Union
Interactive Artist or Group of the Year
Lindsay Ell
Aaron Goodvin
James Barker Band
Nice Horse
The Reklaws
Male Artist of the Year
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
Brett Kissel
Tyler Joe Miller
Dallas Smith
Rising Star
Shawn Austin
Andrew Hyatt
Tyler Joe Miller
Robyn Ottolini
Tim & The Glory Boys
Alternative Country Album of the Year
After Midnight – Callie McCullough
Agricultural Tragic – Corb Lund
The Ride – Ryan Lindsay
Who I Am – Cory Marks
Without People – Donovan Woods
Single of the Year
Can’t Help Myself – Dean Brody & The Reklaws
Grew Up On That – High Valley
Like A Man – Dallas Smith
No Truck Song – Tim Hicks
Where I’m From – The Reklaws
Songwriter(s) of the Year
Patricia Conroy, Ester Dean, Andrew DeRoberts, Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Shane McAnally, Madeline Merlo, Tina Parol, Hillary Scott, Ryan Tedder, Dave Thomson
Song: Champagne Night (Performed By: Lady A)
Marc Beeson, Daniel Tashian, Tenille Townes
Song: Come As You Are (Performed By: Tenille Townes)
Aaron Goodvin, Ed Hill, Jimmy Ritchey
Song: Every Time You Take Your Time (Performed By: Aaron Goodvin)
Lindsay Ell, Sam Ellis, Micah Premnath
Song: Good On You (Performed By: Lindsay Ell)
Zach Abend, Jess Moskaluke, Liz Rose
Song: Mapdot (Performed By: Jess Moskaluke)
Video of the Year
Drinkin’ Songs – MacKenzie Porter
Hard Dirt – Hunter Brothers
Make A Life, Not A Living – Brett Kissel
Mapdot – Jess Moskaluke
Want Me Back – Lindsay Ell