Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Saddle up! The 2020 CCMA Award nominations are in.

Canadian country duo The Reklaws – combined of brother and sister Jenna and Stuart Walker – joined ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey to announce the 2021 CCMA Award nominees during a special event on ET Canada’s YouTube.

Fans will have to wait a little longer for the Ford F-150 Album of the Year nominees, which will be revealed tonight on ET Canada at 7:30 p.m. ET on Global TV.

RELATED: The Reklaws Debut New Album ‘Sophomore Slump’, Drop New Music Video For ‘Not Gonna Not’

The Reklaws are making a big splash at this year’s show, leading the pack with six nominations at this point in time: Group or Duo of the Year, Fans’ Choice Award, Interactive Artist of Group of the Year, Single of the Year, and the coveted Entertainer of the Year.

The duo earned a nod in the Single of the Year category for their nostalgic track “Where I’m From”, as well for their collaboration with Dean Brody on the party anthem “Can’t Help Myself”.

As of now, Brett Kissel and Lindsay Ell follow with four nominations a piece, including Male Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the year respectively.

Meanwhile, Dean Brody, Tyler Joe Miller, MacKenzie Porter, Dallas Smith, Tenille Townes, and Jess Moskaluke all received four nominations each. This count could go up after the F-150 Album of the Year nominees are revealed.

See the full list of nominations below.

Entertainer of the Year

Dean Brody

Brett Kissel

MacKenzie Porter

The Reklaws

Dallas Smith

Fans’ Choice

Tenille Arts

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

High Valley

Brett Kissel

Tyler Joe Miller

MacKenzie Porter

The Reklaws

Dallas Smith

Tenille Townes

Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Arts

Lindsay Ell

Jess Moskaluke

MacKenzie Porter

Tenille Townes

Group or Duo of the Year

High Valley

Hunter Brothers

The Reklaws

Tim & The Glory Boys

The Washboard Union

Interactive Artist or Group of the Year

Lindsay Ell

Aaron Goodvin

James Barker Band

Nice Horse

The Reklaws

Male Artist of the Year

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

Brett Kissel

Tyler Joe Miller

Dallas Smith

Rising Star

Shawn Austin

Andrew Hyatt

Tyler Joe Miller

Robyn Ottolini

Tim & The Glory Boys

Alternative Country Album of the Year

After Midnight – Callie McCullough

Agricultural Tragic – Corb Lund

The Ride – Ryan Lindsay

Who I Am – Cory Marks

Without People – Donovan Woods

Single of the Year

Can’t Help Myself – Dean Brody & The Reklaws

Grew Up On That – High Valley

Like A Man – Dallas Smith

No Truck Song – Tim Hicks

Where I’m From – The Reklaws

Songwriter(s) of the Year

Patricia Conroy, Ester Dean, Andrew DeRoberts, Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Shane McAnally, Madeline Merlo, Tina Parol, Hillary Scott, Ryan Tedder, Dave Thomson

Song: Champagne Night (Performed By: Lady A)

Marc Beeson, Daniel Tashian, Tenille Townes

Song: Come As You Are (Performed By: Tenille Townes)

Aaron Goodvin, Ed Hill, Jimmy Ritchey

Song: Every Time You Take Your Time (Performed By: Aaron Goodvin)

Lindsay Ell, Sam Ellis, Micah Premnath

Song: Good On You (Performed By: Lindsay Ell)

Zach Abend, Jess Moskaluke, Liz Rose

Song: Mapdot (Performed By: Jess Moskaluke)

Video of the Year

Drinkin’ Songs – MacKenzie Porter

Hard Dirt – Hunter Brothers

Make A Life, Not A Living – Brett Kissel

Mapdot – Jess Moskaluke

Want Me Back – Lindsay Ell