Ashley Graham is expecting double the joy.

After revealing her pregnancy earlier this summer, the supermodel shared the exciting news on Monday that she is expecting twins.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Graham shares the phone call where she and husband Justin Ervin received the news.

“Are you serious? We’re gonna have three boys?” she says.

Ervin adds, “You are kidding me!”

The clip also features footage from her ultrasound appointment where Graham learned that the twins are both boys.

Graham and Ervin welcomed their first son, Isaac Menelik in January 2020.

Talking about the second pregnancy and how her son is taking the news, Graham told People last month, “I don’t think he understands the concept of being a ‘big brother.’ He knows that there’s a baby in the belly. Because I say, ‘Where’s the baby?’ And then he points and then wants to kiss it.”

In the comments on her post revealing the twins news, Emily Ratajkowski wrote, “OMG !!! Twins! Yes!!”

Others celebrating in the comments include Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Winnie Harlow and more.