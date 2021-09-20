Click to share this via email

Fans are congratulating Christina Haack after the TV personality appeared to announce her engagement on Instagram.

On Monday, Haack shared a series of photos from her Los Cabos vacation with new boyfriend Joshua Hall.

The “Christina on the Coast” star captioned the post with some emojis, including a heart, lock, key and diamond ring.

Many fans commented on the huge sparkler that was visible on Haack’s engagement finger.

“Engaged?? 💍,” asked one.

“Danggggggg look at that massive beauty!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥💎💍,” wrote a second.

Haack and Hall began first dating earlier this summer.

The couple have yet to officially confirm their engagement.

Haack was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021.