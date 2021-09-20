It turns out that Jake Gyllenhaal isn’t actually against showering.

Following Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard and Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s revelations that bathing their kids every day is unnecessary, the “Nightcrawler” actor, 40, weighed in on the hot topic.

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair.

Adding, “I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

The actor also said he is always “baffled that loofahs come from nature,” because they “feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true.”

However, Gyllenhaal has now admitted that his viral comments about bathing were supposed to be sarcastic.

“I don’t know what it was, it was an answer to a question where I was being sarcastic and ironic and it has followed me around,” he shared during a special Sept. 18 screening of his new movie,”The Guilty”, according to Just Jared.

“Unfortunately I showered before I came here, so I’m sorry about that.”